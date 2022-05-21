Ukrainian war, stop of gas supplies to Finland

Stop at gas supplies: the Russian president Vladimir Putin closes the taps of neighboring Finland. Another consequence of the ongoing conflict in Ukrainewith a growing tension in recent weeks between Russia and the neighboring Scandinavian country, which in recent days has applied for membership of NATO, interrupting a long tradition of neutrality.

Russia-Ukraine war, the stages of the detachment between Moscow and Kiev

The giant Gazprom Export in April it asked European countries to pay in rubles Russian gas supplies, due to the sanctions imposed for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but the Finland refused to do so and asked for arbitration to comply with the contract.

Hence it stop on gas exports. Today the Finnish operator Gasum in communicating that “natural gas supplies to Finland under the Gasum supply contract have been interrupted” specified that the system is in equilibrium “both physically and from a commercial point of view”.

After the interruption of the gas supply natural from Russia now Gasum aims to supply its customers through other sources of supply. Most of the gas used in Finland comes from Russia, but still accounts for 5% of the nation’s annual energy consumption. Gazprom reports that it has supplied 1.49 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Finland in 2021, equal to about two thirds of the country’s gas consumption.

Now an alternative source will be the Balticconnector pipeline, the plant that connects the Scandinavian country to the nearby Estonian gas network. Furthermore the Finland in recent days it said it has agreed to lease a storage and regasification vessel from a US-based company to help replace Russian supplies, starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

