Monterrey was a real headache for Cruz Azul last semester. Rayados defeated the Celeste Machine in the playoffs and the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, in addition to drawing a last-minute tie from them on matchday 5 of the Grita México 2021 tournament. This weekend, both teams will meet again in a match of date 3 of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The team led by Javier Aguirre started the season with a draw and an overwhelming victory over Necaxa by a score of 0-4. For their part, the cement workers, under the command of Juan Máximo Reynoso, add a couple of wins at the start of the Liga MX tournament. Without a doubt, these two teams, due to the quality of their squads and the experience of their strategists, are candidates to win the title.
The duel will be held this Saturday, January 22 at 9:06 p.m. at the Steel Giant. Rayados would come out with these eleven starter items:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada.
Defenses: Stefan Medina, César Montes, Héctor Moreno and Sebastián Vegas.
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz and Alfonso González.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori, Maximiliano Meza and Duván Vergara.
This will be Rayados’ last match in Liga MX before facing the Club World Cup. The debut of the Monterrey team in the international fair will be next Saturday, February 5.
