Spain ripped the futsal european championship with a clear victory over the debutante Bosnia: 5-1. It was predictable against a rival of a lower category, although you always have to be careful in the premieres of the great championships. Equality has become so narrow in this sport that anyone can be scared. The selection start like this the reconquest of Europe, a list of winners where it is the undisputed king, with seven crowns. The first, in 1996, at the opening of the tournament. And the last one, in 2016. The cup has traveled to other countries only four times, two to Italy and one to Russia already Portugal. The Portuguese neighbor is the current champion, both Europe as of World, and maintains the condition of favorite, despite the fact that he competes without the iconic Ricardinho. Spain did not lift the trophy those four times, but they did get on the podium, with two silver and two bronze, which pretty much defines where your site is. Anything other than fighting for victory lacks justification. Is The weight of the story. The pressure of those seven continental titles and the two world champion stars that shine on the shield.

The Selection goes out for everything, logical, although it is true that in recent years he has lost the label of first favorite. Spain the alirón does not sing in an international tournament since 2016, the longest dry spell of his illustrious career. the selector, Faith Vidal, has had this pending issue since his landing in 2018. For the occasion he has presented a revamped group, with six changes regarding the team that fell in the quarterfinals, against Portugal, at world last September, only four months ago. Although, really, one of those innovations is Sergio Lozano, who returns to wear the rojigualda, after coming out of his third serious injury. Always exemplary. Lozano’s leadership, who this Saturday already scored and assisted against bosnian, is one of the paths that can return to Spain to the mainland throne.