Great game that we will experience tomorrow at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Atlético de Madrid needs to continue winning to rejoin the Champions League positions definitively, while Barça wants to make up for their two bad games after the World Cup break.
The culés will not be able to count on their great star; Robert Lewandowski, as the TAD has ratified the sanction of the Pole, who will miss the next three games.
The mattress makers, for their part, still do not know until what date they will be able to enjoy the services of João Félix, since the board is very interested in closing the sale of the Portuguese as soon as possible.
This is the possible line-up for Xavi Hernández’s Barça to face Madrid:
BY: TER STEGEN– The German goalkeeper is completing a dream campaign. He is one of the goalkeepers with the fewest goals in Europe, and almost no one remembers his last two difficult years.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ– In a match of these characteristics, the Frenchman must always be the starter. Either as a central defender or as a winger.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO– The Uruguayan already enjoyed minutes in the cup match that almost got complicated for Barça. He was the best of the game.
CB: MARCOS ALONSO– despite his mistake in the last match, he has proven to be a sure bet at the back. Between him and Andreas Christensen that position will be disputed.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE– seems to have won the position from Jordi Alba. In such a demanding match in the physical section, it is very possible that we will see Balde as the starter.
CDM: FRENKIE DE JONG-The Dutch should be master of that position. In 90min we bet on him ahead of Busquets.
MVI: PEDRI– I’ve been unable to reach its maximum level for a few months. In general, a great game for Barça is usually based on an excellent level of the canary.
MVD: GAVI– He already scored last year during Barça’s visit to the Atleti stadium. It would be strange if a player with his characteristics did not come out from the start.
ED: RAPHINHA– He had ballots to be a substitute in this match, but Robert Lewandowski’s suspension opens that right wing for him.
EI: OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ– He will have to settle on the left side as a result of the restructuring of the culé striker due to Robert’s suspension.
DC: ANSU FATI– Xavi will bet on Ansu Fati ahead of Ferran Torres to fix the mattress center-backs. We’ll see if he’s up to it.
FORMATION: 1-4-3-3
Goalie: Ter Stegen
defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Alonso and Balde
Midfielders: Of Jong, Pedri and Gavi
strikers: Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Dembele
