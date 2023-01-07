Stellantis has created a new independent business unit that will work with data partners and license the right to use data to a wide range of customers, including other automakers. Is called Mobilisightsand will have the task of leveraging the data provided by Stellantis connected vehicles, which are expected to reach 34 million by the end of the decade, with the ultimate goal of boosting the Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business , the development and licensing of innovative B2B products, applications and services.

It is one of the seven growing business units announced in Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and was presented at CES 2o23 in Las Vegas as an important step in the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA to develop and promote your software and data businesses. In the role of CEO of Mobilisights Sanjiv Ghate was named, who explained: “Used correctly, data from sensors and other data from connected vehicles enable development a wide range of services and applications with extraordinary benefitsranging from personalized insurance contracts based on vehicle usage to identifying road hazards to traffic management. With its 14 iconic brands and millions of connected vehicles, Stellantis has an unmatched amount of global data at its disposal to fuel these activities.”

Stellantis has announced that its new business unit will enjoy not only access and the exclusive right to license data from vehicles of all Stellantis brands to external customers, but also a higher level of autonomy in relation to the need to use other data providers to feed the applications. “Mobilisights’ vision is to help make the world smarter by leveraging the insights provided by vehicle data to inspire the development of innovative applications and services that can significantly transform and improve the daily lives of users and businesses. Ghate concluded. The whole business is based on trust: Confidence in our role as custodians of data and confidence that we are here to create a better world.”