?? THE ONE WAY ENDED IN A DRAW! ➡️ América and Pachuca tied 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Playoffs of the #LigaMX ⚽ ?? Valdes (A) | ?? Ibanez (P) ?️ The second leg will be played next Sunday pic.twitter.com/bn1kxzcXOy — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 20, 2022

From the end of the general phase and the league, The Tano He married a formation and a starting eleven, which he had to change due to injuries against Puebla. Therefore, it is evident that he will bet on the same line-up that was giving results in the Aztec.

▶ ‘America can never be considered dead’; Fidalgo’s warning to Pachuca “We are not happy with the 1-1 when we won the game and we were able to win,” said the Americanisthttps://t.co/H62l6tsUc0 pic.twitter.com/6w0cOab1Sn — Halftime (@halftime) May 20, 2022

Thanks to the good work of the Peruvian Peter Aquinas in the second leg of the quarterfinals and the semifinal of Ida, it is possible that he will continue in the stellar lineup instead of the Paraguayan Richard Sanchezaccompanying the Spanish in the midfield Alvaro Fidalgo.

Fernando Ortiz, DT America? “I have no doubt that on Sunday we are going to go out and win, on whatever court it is” “We have no other result than to win” “Do you see me worried about something? No. But you have to be smart and go out to win” || @MarcaClaro pic.twitter.com/q0OiTDrl8j – Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) May 20, 2022

Therefore, the possible alignment of the America to face Pachuca would: William Ochoa; Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, louis sources, Jorge Sanchez; Peter Aquinas, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdes, Alexander Zendejas, Roger Martinez; Federico Vinas.