America and Pachuca tied 1-1 in the Aztec stadiumin the first leg semifinal of Clausura 2022, of Liga MX, now those from Coapa will seek victory in the Hidalgo Stadium next Sunday to be able to reach the grand final.
Fortunately for the Argentine coach Ferdinand Ortizthose injuries that appeared in the quarterfinals were not repeated in the first leg semifinal and they have a complete squad to try to overcome the Tuzos. Complicated task because those of the Bella Airosa did not lose a single local match.
From the end of the general phase and the league, The Tano He married a formation and a starting eleven, which he had to change due to injuries against Puebla. Therefore, it is evident that he will bet on the same line-up that was giving results in the Aztec.
Captain William Ochoa is immovable in the American arch, while the central defense has already established itself with the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres and the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezwho are accompanied by Jorge Sanchez on the right side and louis sources On the left side. Despite the mistake of Sanchez in the penalty, that will not take away the ownership.
Thanks to the good work of the Peruvian Peter Aquinas in the second leg of the quarterfinals and the semifinal of Ida, it is possible that he will continue in the stellar lineup instead of the Paraguayan Richard Sanchezaccompanying the Spanish in the midfield Alvaro Fidalgo.
Likewise, the ’10’ of the Eaglesthe Chilean Diego Valdes, who is in charge of pulling the strings, apart from being his goal man. To his right would be Alexander Zendejas and to the left to the Colombian Roger Martinezwith the Uruguayan Federico Vinas being the axis of the attack.
Therefore, the possible alignment of the America to face Pachuca would: William Ochoa; Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, louis sources, Jorge Sanchez; Peter Aquinas, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdes, Alexander Zendejas, Roger Martinez; Federico Vinas.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#alignment #America #face #Pachuca #Hidalgo #Stadium
Leave a Reply