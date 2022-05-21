Carmelita Esquer Camacho She is the daughter of the private secretary of President AMLO, Alejandro Esquer Verdugo and currently runs Pemex Procurement International (PPI), the subsidiary of the Mexican oil company, Pemex, in Houston Texas.

Currently his name has come to light and has been put at the center of public discussion after the newspaper Reforma will reveal figures from his patrimonial declaration that confirm, he receives a higher salary than that of the president of Mexico. About 270 thousand pesos per month, an amount that goes against the Federal Law on Remuneration of Public Servants, published on May 19, 2021.

The oil subsidiary based in the neighboring state of Texas has been directed since 2019 by the daughter of the private secretary of President López Obrador, the career politician, Alejandro Esquer Executioner.

Carmelina’s main function is the acquisition of supplies required by the parastatal for its operation.

She has a degree in International Commerce from the Tecnológico de Monterrey and, in the current administration, she began her adventures as a regional delegate for Welfare, position that he would hold for only one month since immediately after he would join Pemex. It should be noted that, according to her work history, Carmelina Esquer does not have any experience in the energy and oil sector.

For the year 2020, a year after taking office, he acquired an apartment valued at 400 thousand dollars, about 8 million pesos.

PPI was established as a subsidiary of Pemex in 1994. Since then it has negotiated with large multinationals such as Vitola company linked to bribe payments in 201 and 2020 and, also, with Baker Hughesa company that recently gave a lot to talk about when the stay of AMLO’s eldest son was revealed in a luxurious residence owned by a senior executive of that company, precisely in Houston.

Until last July, in the Transparency portal of the government Carmelina was listed with a salary of 102 thousand 746 pesos per month as Executive Coordinator of Pemex Corporate, a position she initially assumed, since she was promoted just a few months later to the general management of the subsidiary, however, Esquer Camacho’s real salary had not been indicated until today.

The official actually perceives $13,500 per monthequivalent to 270 thousand pesos.