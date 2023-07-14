Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

David Moyes, coach of West Ham, expressed his anger at the delay in deciding the midfield deal for Declan Rice, who moves this summer to Arsenal for 117 million euros.

Moyes’ anger is due to the fact that the papers for this deal, which have been with the “gunners” officials for more than a week, have not been signed yet, which caused this delay. Moyes also expressed his regret at this slowness in dealing with the deal on the part of Arsenal, and said that he could not plan comfortably for the new season, as long as the “captain of the Hammers” was still ambiguous until now.

Arsenal officials promised their counterparts at West Ham to sign the documents for the contract today, although the negotiations between the two parties ended ten days ago. Declan Rice is still a West Ham player, but he did not go with the team during his summer tour in Australia, where Arsenal plays two matches, the first against Australian Perth Glory and the second against Tottenham, while the Premier League begins less than a month from now.

Moyes, who previously trained Everton and Manchester United, said in his statements to reporters in Perth, Australia, everyone knows the situation and we are waiting for something to happen. With regard to Declan Rice’s replacement, Moyes expressed his reservations about potential replacements, for this great star who had a wonderful role with the team in the season ending, and also in the victory over Italian Fiorentina in the European Conference League final. He commented: I do not think we can find an alternative on the same level as Rice. That’s for sure.

Since the team was missing Rice and a number of other stars, it is expected that Perth Glory will face a team of youth in its first match after the European victory. Moyes said: We will complete the strength of the team, but we will not give any prior idea, and we will not put forward any name now, no matter what.

Moyes concluded his remarks by saying: We have beautiful memories that cannot be erased quickly, but we have moved on to something else and seek to prepare a team capable of facing the challenges of the new season.