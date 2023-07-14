Charge just as quickly as filling up with petrol or diesel. The fastest charging electric car is a Dutch invention.

In addition to a high purchase price, many motorists see another ghost in electric driving: charging. Waiting tens of minutes for a full battery does not beat refueling in 5 minutes. For a large group it is still a reason to say ‘electric driving is not for me’.

What if charging an electric car is just as fast as filling up with petrol or diesel? That’s not utopia. The student team InMotion from Eindhoven University of Technology has done it with the development of Revolution. This is an electric racing car compatible with lightning fast charging technology.

Fastest charging electric car

The EV is capable of a full charge in less than four minutes. We are talking about 0 to 100%. Of course you want a little more context. This is a 29.2 kWh battery pack. Charging is done at a rate of 322 kW. The range of the EV is 250 kilometers. After those 250 km of driving, hanging on the fast charger, the battery is 100% again in 3 minutes and 56 seconds and ready to cover another 250 km.

The project started in November 2022. InMotion consists of more than 30 students who are involved in the design and production of this new battery pack. The goal of the team is to reduce the charging time of EVs and thus make electric driving more accessible to consumers.

Cooling

The biggest challenges relate to cooling the battery pack. Fast charging makes a battery extremely hot. When heat sets in, the speed will level off to protect the battery pack. A high loading speed can be maintained for as long as possible through the correct management and cooling of the package. The student team has done this quite well and is able to charge the battery pack at lightning speed. InMotion does this on the basis of its own modules that cool at cell level.

Le Mans

Before we consumers drive an electric car with this technology, you will be a bit further. The students have currently implemented the technology in an LMP3 race car. The team will continue to test the technology in the coming years. The dream is to appear on the starting grid of the 24 hours of Le Mans with this technique. Endurance racing is a great way to test new technology in tough conditions. And with Le Mans you immediately have a world stage. Bye bye bye.

This article The fastest charging EV in the world comes from the Netherlands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#fastest #charging #world #Netherlands