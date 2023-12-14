The Port of Cartagena Christmas market starts this Friday on the esplanade of the Alfonso XII dock, under the title 'La Fábrica de Elfos', with activities and music for all ages. It is organized by the Port Authority. At 6 p.m. the official opening of the 15 booths with Christmas and native products will take place. A DJ will perform, who will liven up the afternoon with Christmas carols. There will also be distribution of chocolate with churros and mulled wine.

The market hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be theater and workshops for children, young people and adults, as well as a children's area with attractions. In addition, a gastronomic area has been set up with a chestnut stall and a food stall.

The market joins more Christmas activities organized by the City Council. The port is decorated up to the Samsón Crane with 50 sustainable luminous arches, which work with LED lights, which reaffirm the Port Authority's commitment to energy efficiency.

The Wizards of the East



There will also be activities in the Cartagena de los Mundos square, on December 22, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31 and January 4, 5 and 6, 2024. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be children's activities, and from 2 to 4 p.m., musical concerts.

Their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East will visit Cartagena again on January 5 and will arrive at the municipality by sea. The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, explained that Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar “will take care of the children in the morning and in the afternoon they will tour Cartagena in a great parade with the same itinerary that we launched last year.”