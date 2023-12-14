Friday, December 15, 2023, 00:44



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Cartagena Health Area Management has organized an extensive program of activities for patients, family members and workers at the Santa María del Rosell and Santa Lucía hospitals this Christmas. This Thursday there was a Christmas market, with several stalls selling artisanal products, such as cheeses from the Cartagena countryside, honey and nuts, among other items. It was in collaboration with the Regulatory Council for organic products.

Tomorrow there is a visit to the Pediatrics ward by members of the Sauces musical group, to encourage the children admitted. Next Monday the activities will continue with the visit of the Banda del Tercio de Levante to Rosell. The next day, Tuesday, it will be the turn of the Drilo the Crocodile Gang's performance. That same day and the next there will be a food collection campaign.

On December 20, a tribute to retirees and a Christmas carol contest are scheduled in the Santa Lucía assembly hall. On the 24th and 25th, Santa Claus will visit the Oncology Plant. On December 28, the Futsal Cartagena players will visit the two hospitals. And now, on January 5, the Three Wise Men will be the protagonists of the day. After arriving at the port, they will make a stop at Pediatrics to distribute gifts.