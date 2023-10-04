Vatican (Union)

Pope Francis of the Vatican stressed the need for the COP28 conference to achieve a “decisive shift” in efforts to combat climate change, denouncing the preference of some private interests over the global good of humanity.

This came in a message dedicated to climate issues under the title “Climate Conferences: Progress and Failures” and the expected results of the COP 28 Conference of the Parties, which the UAE will host next November.

The Pope said, “We cannot give up the dream that COP28 will lead to a decisive acceleration of the energy transition by adopting effective commitments that can be permanently monitored,” adding that “international negotiations on reducing emissions cannot achieve tangible progress because of the positions of countries that prefer Its national interests prevail over the global public good.” He pointed out that “despite the many negotiations and agreements, global emissions continue to grow,” noting that “the necessary transition towards clean energies such as wind and solar energy and abandoning fossil fuels is not progressing quickly enough.”

The Pope expressed his hope that the COP28 conference would produce binding forms of energy transformation that have three characteristics: efficiency, binding, and easily monitored.