Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when the world is racing against time to achieve the sustainable development goals adopted by the member states of the United Nations in 2015, experts in African affairs stressed that establishing a free trade zone on the continent is the best way to help its countries achieve these goals by the specified date for reaching them. , less than 7 years from now. The experts pointed out that the establishment of this zone would open the door for African countries to exchange goods and products among themselves more smoothly, and to benefit more from the enormous natural resources that their lands abound, especially in terms of minerals and livestock. The experts considered that Africa does not It is still far from the right track to achieve the sustainable development goals that the United Nations aims to eliminate poverty and improve the living conditions of the world’s population, even though we are halfway towards achieving these goals in 2030.

695 million of the continent’s inhabitants, who represent 50% of its population, are still either poor or at risk of falling into poverty, despite the fact that their continent possesses about 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, and has large areas of forests. Rainforest, especially in areas near the equator.

According to statements published by the “African Business” website, observers of African affairs indicated that success in establishing a free trade area in Africa would, for its countries, be similar to the “Marshall Project” launched by the United States to rebuild Europe, in the period following the closing of the curtain on World War II, its costs amounted to approximately 17 billion dollars, which is equivalent to more than 200 billion, at the present time.

Achieving this achievement will enable African countries to effectively harness their resources to move to the stages of sustainable industrialization and economic diversification, especially since they will include more than 40% of the world’s youth by 2030, which will give them a unique comparative advantage compared to other continents. The rates of aging are currently accelerating.

Experts stressed that the Continental Free Trade Area will provide the opportunity for Africa to benefit from its large mineral wealth, especially from the minerals “cobalt and platinum,” of which the continent monopolizes 71% and 77% of global production, respectively. This region is also expected to contribute to enhancing intra-African trade by more than 30% by 2045, thanks to the elimination of customs tariffs and non-tariff barriers as well.

The creation of this region will help pump more investments into the field of “energy transition,” a concept that means moving from using energy derived from carbon-rich sources, such as coal and oil, to using energy derived from low-carbon sources, such as natural gas or renewable sources.

According to independent estimates, enhancing investments in this field is expected to generate enough energy for more than half a billion Africans, who currently lack energy resources. This will also contribute to strengthening industries that require energy intensiveness in various parts of the continent.

In addition, experts confirm that Africa has great potential in supplying other parts of the world with renewable energy, as it is a promising location for the production of “green hydrogen,” a highly reactive global fuel that can produce energy without causing the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Earth’s atmosphere.