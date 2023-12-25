Pope Francis usually dedicates Christmas Day, one of the most important holidays in Christianity, to reviewing the wounds of the world. In his speech from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, before giving the blessing Urbi et Orbi, the Argentine Pontiff has reflected on the wars and open crises throughout the planet, in a particularly critical tone. Among other things, Bergoglio has focused particularly on the Arab-Israeli conflict that “shakes the lives of the populations” of Israel and Palestine. “I embrace both, in particular the Christian communities of Gaza and the entire Holy Land,” Francis said. This Christmas Day the Pope has demanded “that violence and hatred continue to be fueled” and appealed to the “political will” and the support of the international community to reach “a solution to the Palestinian question, through dialogue.” sincere and persevering between the parties.”

“The eyes and hearts of Christians around the world are directed towards Bethlehem, where pain and silence reign these days,” he added. He then called for the cessation of military actions, the release of the hostages and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza. “I carry in my heart the pain for the victims of the execrable attack on October 7 and I renew an urgent call for the release of those who are still held hostage. “I beg that military operations cease, with their dramatic consequences of innocent civilian victims, and that the desperate humanitarian situation be remedied by allowing the arrival of aid,” the Pontiff noted.

Francis has repeatedly demanded an end to the war while trying to maintain the Vatican's usual diplomatic neutrality in conflicts. Although there have been moments of tension and his calls have not always been well received by some of the parties. In November, the Pontiff met separately with relatives of some Israeli hostages in Gaza and with Palestinians who have family in Gaza and who have been affected in some way by the war.

The meeting ended with controversy. Members of the Palestinian delegation said that the Pontiff had spoken of “genocide,” although the Vatican later denied that the Pope had used that word. The relatives of the Israelis questioned that the Pope had used the term “terrorism” without specifying who had committed it. The Italian rabbis also charged against the Pontiff for having publicly accused, in their opinion, both sides of the conflict of “terrorism.” The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, responded that “the Pope wants to be close to the sufferings of all” and assured that the Holy See “has not overlooked” the condemnation of Hamas for its October 7 attack on Israel, but neither can “you ignore what is happening on the other side,” alluding to the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian flags are waved in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. YARA NARDI (REUTERS)

This Christmas Day, Francis has once again cried out against wars, “a journey without a goal, a defeat without winners, a madness without excuses” and launched in his speech a plea against the arms trade. “To say no to war it is necessary to say no to weapons. For if the man, whose heart is unstable and wounded, finds instruments of death in his hands, sooner or later he will use them. And how can we talk about peace if the production, sale and trade of arms increase?” said Bergoglio. He has also criticized that public funds are allocated to the purchase of military equipment. “People, who do not want weapons but bread, who find it difficult to move forward and ask for peace, do not know how much public funds are allocated to weapons. And yet they should know! Let this be talked about, let this be written about, so that the interests and benefits that pull the strings of wars are known,” the Pope noted.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

He has also asked for peace for Ukraine, plunged into war since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and where this year Orthodox Christians have once again celebrated Christmas on December 25 instead of January 7, to break with the imposed tradition. through Moscow at the time of the Soviet Union and stage a rapprochement with the West. “With my eyes fixed on the Child Jesus I implore peace for Ukraine. Let us renew our spiritual and human closeness to his martyred people, so that through the support of each one of us he may feel the love of God in concrete terms,” said Francis.

Francis has also reviewed other open conflicts in the world and prayed for “the population of martyred Syria, as well as that of Yemen, which continues to suffer,” as well as for the Lebanese people “so that they may soon recover political and social stability.” ”.

The Pope has also implored “that the day of definitive peace may come between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, whose confrontation has forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh to flee their homes since last September, after the rapid escalation of the conflict that has confronted the two countries for control of this enclave in the Caucasus for three decades, in which hostilities have left some 40,000 dead. Francis has in turn called for “the continuation of humanitarian initiatives, the return of the displaced to their homes in a legal and safe manner, and mutual respect for the religious traditions and places of worship of each community.”

The Pope also evoked “the tensions and conflicts that disturb the regions of the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and Sudan, as well as Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.”

Francis has also asked “that fraternal ties on the Korean Peninsula be consolidated, opening avenues of dialogue and reconciliation that can create the conditions for lasting peace.” He then recalled the American continent, although without mentioning any specific country. “The Son of God, who became a humble Child, inspire the political authorities and all people of good will on the American continent, to find suitable solutions that lead to overcoming social and political dissension, to fight against forms of poverty. that offend the dignity of people, to resolve inequalities and confront the painful phenomenon of migration,” said the Argentine Pontiff.

Pope Francis, during the traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' message, in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, this Monday. VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT (EFE)

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_