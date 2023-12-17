You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Pope Francis celebrated his 87th birthday this Sunday.
The statement was made during the Angelus and on his 87th birthday.
Pope Francis today lamented the situation of the thousands of immigrants who cross the dangerous Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama, and demanded “a humanitarian response” to “avoid this tragic reality.”
“I wish to remember the thousands of immigrants who try to cross the jungle between Colombia and Panama. These are often families with children who venture on dangerous routes, deceived by those who falsely promise them a short and safe route, mistreated and robbed.“said the Pope after praying the Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace, on his 87th birthday.
He added: “They cannot lose their lives in that jungle. The joint effort of the most directly interested countries and the international community is needed to prevent this tragic reality from being silenced and to offer a humanitarian response.”
The Darien Gap, a jungle region that separates South America from Central America and where more than 500,000 migrants have crossed this year, se has become one of the busiest routes on the continent and at the same time most dangerous.
In it, migrants, in addition to having to cross a jungle full of natural dangers, are exposed to violence due to the presence of human trafficking networks that practice extortion and kidnapping.
The most common nationalities among those who cross this route are Venezuelans, Haitians and Ecuadorians.
EFE
