22Cans, Peter Molyneux's team, has announced that it has removed games Godus And Godus Wars from Steamthe two strategies developed by the ex-head of Lionhead Studios, apparently following technical problems that emerged with the transition of online support to Amazon Web Services.
After a short official message published by the team itself, the removal took place in the last few hours and both Godus and Godus Wars can no longer be purchased on the Valve store. Those who have already purchased the games in question, however, will continue to be able to use them without interruptions even after their removal from sale.
The main reason given is the technical difficulty encountered with a technical variation to the support of Amazon Web Serviceswhich apparently prevents a transfer of files necessary for correct operation for new players, so it shouldn't pose a problem for existing players.
Existing players will continue to be able to use them
“22Cans wants to share important news regarding our games, Godus and Godus Wars”, wrote the team in a message on Steam, the first after several years of presence of the games on the Valve store, after a long silence by the developers.
“Unfortunately, due to an upcoming change to Amazon Web Services, the necessary technical changes affect the files required for new players, so these games will be removed from the Steam store. However, please be assured that existing players who own the games they can continue to play it without interruptions“.
“We sincerely appreciate the incredible support from our players over the last decade and extend our heartfelt thanks.” The two games in question are strategic in the style of the “god games” created in the past by Molyneux, who in fact created a genre with his Populous, and then continued with similar experiences in other subsequent titles such as Black & White.
