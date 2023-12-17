22Cans, Peter Molyneux's team, has announced that it has removed games Godus And Godus Wars from Steamthe two strategies developed by the ex-head of Lionhead Studios, apparently following technical problems that emerged with the transition of online support to Amazon Web Services.

After a short official message published by the team itself, the removal took place in the last few hours and both Godus and Godus Wars can no longer be purchased on the Valve store. Those who have already purchased the games in question, however, will continue to be able to use them without interruptions even after their removal from sale.

The main reason given is the technical difficulty encountered with a technical variation to the support of Amazon Web Serviceswhich apparently prevents a transfer of files necessary for correct operation for new players, so it shouldn't pose a problem for existing players.