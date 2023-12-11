The Caravaca de la Cruz City Council will install a new citizen security system through video surveillance, made up of a total of 83 cameras strategically located in the urban area, districts and urbanizations. This project has an allocation budget of 137,135 euros, financed through European funds, within the subsidies intended for the digital transformation and modernization of local administrations, within the framework of the EU Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The last local Government Board has proceeded to award through public bidding the mixed supply and work contract to the company Alterna Tecnologías SA, with an execution period of three months. The mayor, José Francisco García, assured that “this initiative is a new commitment fulfilled by the government team and represents progress in an essential aspect such as the safety of the neighbors, adding to the different improvements, both in material and human resources, introduced in recent years in the Local Police force.

“For months we have been working on this ambitious and cutting-edge video surveillance system, which is very necessary in a municipality as extensive as ours, with an urban center with a large historic center, fourteen districts and numerous scattered population centers,” said the mayor. The video surveillance system “will be a key tool with a double function: on the one hand, for the prevention of possible crimes and acts of vandalism by serving as a deterrent; and, on the other hand, it will be a very useful element at the service of the Security Forces and Corps when it comes to clarifying investigations into criminal acts already committed.

Schools



The cameras will be distributed at strategic points, with special interest at the entrances to the urban center and districts, where they will have a license plate reader system incorporated. In addition, special attention has also been paid to parks and gardens, as well as places of heritage interest, among which the Castle and the Royal Basilica of Vera Cruz stand out, where a circuit consisting of a total of eight cameras will be installed. Also included are some schools that do not have them, as well as urbanizations such as El Llano, El Carrascal or Buenavista.