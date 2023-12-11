Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington this Monday, December 11, on the eve of his meeting at the White House with his counterpart Joe Biden. Zelensky is seeking more financial and military support from the United States at a time when Republicans are blocking an aid package in Congress.

After his stop in Argentina for the inauguration of new president Javier Milei, Zelensky began a crucial visit to the United States where he hopes to convince of the need to receive more financial aid to be able to fight against the Russian invasion.

He arrived this Monday, December 11, in Washington where he will meet with his American counterpart on Tuesday. It is his third visit to the country since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022.

On the eve of this meeting, the Ukrainian president gave a speech at the United States National Defense University where he said he hoped to have the support of the United States.

“Ukraine has not surrendered and will not surrender. We know what to do and you can count on Ukraine. We also hope to be able to count on you,” said Zelensky, who said his soldiers are waiting for ammunition “without knowing if any support will arrive.”

The Ukrainian president explained the need to receive funds from Washington, explaining that, without opposition, Vladimir Putin will seek to invade more countries.

“Ukraine is in battle against a nuclear state and one of the largest armies (…) Putin will not be content with a part of Ukraine. He must lose,” warned Zelensky, who said, “the current generation of free nations should learn from conflicts.” in Europe that the destruction caused by dictatorships is very greedy and needs to be stopped from the beginning.

Important US role

The Ukrainian president thanked the US for the help received since the beginning of the conflict, which allowed, together with the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers, to achieve “more than anyone expected” in this war.

Secretary of State for Defense, Lloyd Austin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the latter's visit to the Pentagon, in Virginia, in February 2022. Getty Images via AFP – ALEX WONG

The spokesman for the White House Security Council, John Kirby, assured in a press conference that approving more funds for Ukraine is a “vital matter for the national security” of the United States and assured that Biden will speak out in favor of this helps.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a similar speech in which he said that “America's commitments must be respected” and that “America's security must be defended and its word kept.”

Congressional blockade

Zelensky's visit comes at a time when funds already approved by the US for Ukraine are about to run out when this country is Ukraine's most important ally in this war.

The US Senate last week blocked an aid package of about $105 billion, including $61 billion for kyiv and $14 billion for Israel. Conservative congressmen condition this aid on the approval of anti-immigration reforms on the border with Mexico, which were rejected by Democrats.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 21, 2023. REUTERS – KEVIN LAMARQUE

To address this issue, Zelensky will meet on Tuesday with the Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, as well as with the new speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson.

He will also meet with Biden at the White House, who declared last week, “This can't wait (…) Frankly, I think it's impressive that we've gotten to this point in the first place, where Republicans in Congress are willing to give him to Putin the greatest gift he could hope for.”

But the most conservative of the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, reject renewing aid to Ukraine.

“It is in the best interest of the United States to accept that Ukraine will have to cede some territory to the Russians and we have to bring the war to an end,” Senator JD Vance, a close Trump ally, said on Sunday.

A few days ago, Putin signed a decree allowing Russian forces to be increased by 15%, representing 170,000 troops, for their war in Ukraine, raising fears of a large Russian advantage in the conflict.

With EFE and AFP