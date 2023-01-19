Give the women from Cabo de Palos until tomorrow to leave three settlements and notify the CHS to force the women from La Azohía to leave the boulevard
The presence of dozens of caravans and motorhomes parked in unregulated areas of Cabo de Palos, La Azohía and even Cartagena is once again one of the main headaches for the Local Police. The ‘boom’ of these vehicles on the Cartagena coast has been accentuated this year due to the good temperatures registered
