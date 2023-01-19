The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was treated this Wednesday, 18, at a private hospital in Brasília after feeling pain in the kidney region. The deputy sought medical attention around 2 pm, was under observation, but at 7:30 pm he was already returning to the official residence, where he attended meetings earlier when he felt indisposed. According to Lira’s advisory, he should work normally this Thursday, 19.

This morning Lira received the Paraíba bench to discuss her candidacy for re-election. At lunch, before feeling pain in her kidneys, she met with parliamentarians from Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia. The deputy began yesterday to intensify his campaign. The idea is to talk first with the state benches and then with thematic fronts, such as ruralist and evangelical.

The mayor received deputies from Acre for breakfast. Afterwards, he had lunch with parliamentarians from Roraima. In the evening, he must have dinner with the Amazon countertop. On Thursday, Lira starts talking to the Northeast countertops. For lunch, she invited deputies from Maranhão. Next week, the focus will be on states in the Southeast and South.