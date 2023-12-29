“Your repost can help arrest him.” The National Police is committed to using all the means at its disposal to locate Yusef Mohamed Leherech, 'El Pastilla', the hitman who last Saturday carried out one of the most bizarre escapes in Spanish prison history, taking advantage of a series of errors to leave through the door of the Alcalá-Meco prison.

The General Directorate of the Police this Friday afternoon through its account in much clearer and in very close-up during one of his reviews after his arrest last April in Algeciras, shortly after his second murder in less than a year.

The National Police, which through its social networks has already distributed up to four images of the escapee, something unprecedented and which reflects the Interior's concern about this escape, insists that he is a dangerous prisoner and that any information on his whereabouts can be be communicated through 091 or email [email protected].

Yusef Mohamed Leherech was in preventive detention as the alleged perpetrator of at least two murders. The first was on October 6, 2022 when he killed a 26-year-old young man on request in the El Saladillo neighborhood of Algeciras, whom the leader of the gang for which Nayim KA 'Tayena' worked mistook him for a member of a rival group, the 'Piolin'. 'El Pastilla' fired three point-blank shots at his victim, a father with two children, a worker at the port of Algeciras and with no relationship with the Cádiz mafias. A bullet fatally pierced one of his lungs. His only sin was driving a car of the same model as a criminal whom 'Tayena' wanted to settle scores with.

The second homicide was on April 12 of this year. The hitman betrayed his boss and murdered 'Tayena' himself with a shot almost point-blank in the abdomen as he left his house in Los Cortijillos, in Los Barrios, always in the province of Cádiz. Yusef was captured that same afternoon in Algeciras when he was trying to board the ferry bound for his native Ceuta to hide there after this second murder, also on request.

Aside from these two murders, 'El Pastilla' is investigated in countless shootings carried out by mafias to gain control of drug trafficking on the outskirts of the autonomous city.

Precisely these conflicts with other rival gangs were the reason why the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions decided to transfer him this December 3 from the Algeciras prison of Botafuegos, where he was threatened by mafia groups in the area, to Alcalá Meco.