A student from the rural normal school of Ayotzinapa, in the State of Guerrero, has died after being shot by the State police, this Thursday night, at a checkpoint that local authorities maintained in search of stolen vehicles. According to the information issued by the State Prosecutor's Office and the Security Secretariat, four students were traveling in a van reported stolen and when they were asked to stop, they refused and “received the security elements with gunshots.” they say in a statement. The police repelled the alleged attack and the result was the death of one of the students and the arrest of another of them, about whom, until now, there is no information. The other two were released.

López Obrador has regretted the events of this Thursday night in Tixtla. The president repeated in his speech that his version is “what the police said”, but they will continue investigating. In addition, he has announced that the case will be brought to the Federal Prosecutor's Office to clarify the facts and punish those found guilty. “We don't want anyone to lose their life,” said López Obrador, who has sent condolences to family and friends. He has asked the families' lawyers to act “responsibly and without falling into provocations” and has separated what “happened in Chilpancingo” from the recent acts in Mexico City, when some students from Ayotzinapa broke down the door of the National Palace.

He Ayotzinapa case It is still a national tragedy that seems to be renewed from time to time. At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, a van with four students was traveling on the Tixtla highway, in Chilpancingo, when near the Petatlán Hotel they were stopped by a State police checkpoint in which they were looking for cars with a report of heist. According to all the information provided by local and state authorities, the vehicle was stolen and the police opened fire when the students refused to stop.

In a conference with local media during the early hours of this Friday, Rolando Solano Rivera, the Secretary of Public Security of Guerrero, assured that it was an event resulting from the confrontation between the authorities and the students: “As a result of this act criminal, one person is injured and another arrested. It was not directly against any institution, school, social, political, cultural movement… it was a clearly criminal act,” said the Brigadier General. The information indicates that the student who was shot lost his life in the hospital and that another classmate remains detained by the police. The president has assured that his life is not in danger.

This Friday morning, in an interview for W radius, the priest Filiberto Velázquez, director of the Minerva Bello Human Rights Center, in Guerrero, said in an interview that the other student detained by the authorities reports “with a medical certificate that he is in good health,” but that he could not guarantee it “ because no one has seen it,” he said. Furthermore, the religious assures that the local authorities have well identified the students and the vehicles they usually use to transport themselves in the municipality: “It is obvious that they were students, there was no doubt that they had other information. His argument from the police to distance themselves or say that it was due to a robbery report or a chase.”

“It is a fortuitous and criminal event,” said General Solano Rivera, who, accompanied by the Secretary General of the Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso Núñez, reported the first investigations only a few hours later, while the companions of the Ayotzinapa students went to the scene. of the events to set police vehicles on fire in protest of what happened. “We want to tell you that the Government of the State of Guerrero regrets these events where unfortunately a young man lost his life. As the general secretary says, this act occurs as a result of the prosecution of a crime that occurred due to robbery. We do not pursue any social movement, we are in favor of dialogue and conciliation. We respectfully call on the students to continue leading this dialogue,” Reynoso Núñez insisted.

“We will break down all the doors”

Just a couple of days ago, this Wednesday, students who were companions of the 43 young people who disappeared in 2014 in Iguala, Guerrero, broke down one of the doors of the National Palace, to pressure President López Obrador, from whom they demanded answers about the stagnation of the investigation. The students — shouting “they took them alive, we want them alive” — broke the windows of a Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) vehicle that was parked nearby, removed the handbrake and pushed the car again and again. until the wooden door gave way.

Inside the National Palace was López Obrador who, in his morning press conference. At the time the young people tried to break into the building, the president was still live. The president would respond to the actions a day later: “It is a vulgar provocation.”

In a newspaper interview The universal, the father of one of the normalistas assured: “We will continue as far as we have to continue, knocking down doors so that we are informed with the truth about the whereabouts of our children and we have justice. The obstacles and lies were created by this Government.”

Subscribe to the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to whatsapp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country.