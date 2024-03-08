Rain in the desert

MotoGP 2024 is already giving twists and turns in this opening weekend of the season. In Qatar, a few minutes before the tests scheduled for 6.00 pm and decisive for the definition of the ten riders already automatically qualified for tomorrow's Q2, the sky unexpectedly decided to pour water on the Lusail circuit. The rain in the desert was something that was not very predictable for the riders, teams and race management and so it was decided to intervene in 'real time' so as not to complicate life for the top-class centaurs, avoiding potentially dangerous situations. The choice was to confirm the 6pm session, but to transform it into the FP2 session scheduled for tomorrow.

The pilots' vote is decisive

The Tests, however, took the 'reverse path', being postponed until tomorrow. It will therefore be a very intense Saturday for the drivers with three sessions all relevant for the weekend: Practice, Qualifying and Sprint. The Race Direction left the final say to the drivers, who were able to vote. The option of reversing shifts prevailed. The main reason is not the rain itself, but the fears of the reflections that the wet asphalt can cause in an evening session, under artificial lights. To avoid any problem with the possible 'mirror effect' it was decided not to give a competitive value to this round.