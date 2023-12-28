Thursday, December 28, 2023, 1:55 p.m.



| Updated 2:12 p.m.

Yusef Mohamed Leherech, better known as 'El Pastilla', entered the list of the National Police's most wanted criminals this Thursday shortly before 1 p.m. The force, simultaneously and through social networks, has requested citizen collaboration to locate the Ceuta hitman who last Saturday managed to escape from the Madrid prison of Alcalá Meco, taking advantage of the confusion due to family visits for Christmas.

The Police, who have distributed two recent photos of 'El Pastilla' and some of his characteristics, such as that he is 20 years old and that he is 1.88m tall, warn that he is “highly dangerous”, which is why they urge citizens to If you have any information about the murderer, please call 091 immediately or write to [email protected].

On the afternoon of December 23, Mohamed Leherech starred in one of the most bizarre escapes in Spanish criminal history, managing to escape from the Madrid 2 center by camouflaging himself among a group of relatives who were leaving the prison and taking advantage of a chain of errors in the systems. security of the center and the confusion of the Civil Guard guarding the perimeter of the prison.