It’s been an interesting week for users of PlayStation. While the reveal of the PS5 Pro has caught the attention of more than one fan, the company does not want us to forget all the new features that will be coming to its subscription service this month, and the list is quite interesting.

Earlier this month, the games that will be available for PlayStation Plus Essentials in September were revealed. Now, today, The list of titles that will be part of PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Extra starting next September 17 has been confirmed. These are:

The Plucky Squire | PS5

Under The Waves | PS4, PS5

Night in the Woods | PS4, PS5

Chernobyl | PS4, PS5

Wild Card Football | PS4, PS5

Space Engineers | PS4, PS5

Road 96 | PS4, PS5

Ben 10 | PS4

Far Cry 5 | PS4

From this list, The Plucky Squirethe new publication from Devolver Digital, attracts a lot of attention. We’ve been waiting for the indie title for many years, and all PS Plus Deluxe and Extra users will be able to enjoy this title at launch. Now, those with PS Plus Deluxe will be able to enjoy the following classic and VR experiences:

Pistol Whip | PS VR2

Secret Agent Clank | PS4, PS5

SkyGunner | PS4, PS5

Mister Mosquito | PS4, PS5

Remember, All of these titles will be available on PlayStation Plus in its Deluxe and Extra subscriptions starting September 17th.. In related times, the PS5 will be sold at half price. Similarly, they reveal why the PS5 Pro will sell for $700.

Author’s Note:

The Plucky Squire is something I can’t wait to play. It’s one of the indie titles I’ve been waiting for since its announcement, and it’s finally going to be in our hands in an easy and accessible way through this service. However, the rest of the selection isn’t quite as appealing.

