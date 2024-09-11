KONAMI has revealed all the games and events that it will present during the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th SeptemberThe software house has anticipated that it will also present some titles developed by partner companiesboth Japanese and Western.

Here is the game lineup.

KONAMI

eFootball

METAL GEAR SOLID ∆ SNAKE EATER

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!

Powerful Pro Baseball / Professional Baseball Spirits 30th Anniversary

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025

Project Zircon

Silent Hill 2

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

BEEP

Cotton Reboot! High-Tension!

BushiroadGames

Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact

Cosmo Machia

Castle of Shikigami II International Special Edition

TriggerHeart EXELICA Enhanced

Dragami Games

Falcon

The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria

Kogado Studio

Mebius

Apathy: Danshikou de Atta Kowai Hanashi

Steel Empire Chronicles

Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker

Oizumi Amuzio

ArcRunner

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur

PiXEL

PLAYISM

Maid Cafe on Electric Street

RideonJapan

Mercenaries Saga: Rebirth & Lament

Rocket Engine

Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam

SilverStar Japan

Teyon Japan

Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition

Here is the calendar of events with the Italian timetables in which it will be possible to follow them.

September 26th

05:30 – Indie Games Contest Student Championships 2024 Award Ceremony – a brief introduction of the top 20 titles selected by the jury.

– a brief introduction of the top 20 titles selected by the jury. 07:00 – Apathy Series Reboot and Future Developments Talk with Takiya Iijima – Takiya Iijima reveals new details about his upcoming projects.

– Takiya Iijima reveals new details about his upcoming projects. 08:15 – TriggerHeart EXCELICA Revival Report Event #2 – new details on the development of the game in the company of Teruhiko Nagaki, Kazunobu Mori And Ayane.

September 27th

05:00 – Metal Gear Production Hotline at Tokyo Game Show 2024 – a new appointment entirely dedicated to the Metal Gear series in the company of Tsukika Momoyama, Noriaki Okamura, Yuji Korekado And Jiro Oishi.

– a new appointment entirely dedicated to the Metal Gear series in the company of Tsukika Momoyama, Noriaki Okamura, Yuji Korekado And Jiro Oishi. 06:30 – Project Zircon Phase 2 Launch Special Stage – new updates on the game’s development in the company of Shiro, Grape And Miyu Hosoya.

– new updates on the game’s development in the company of Shiro, Grape And Miyu Hosoya. 08:00 – Cotton Reboot! High Tension! Special Internship – an introduction to the game and the voice cast in the company of the game developers.

September 28th

04:00 – Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Special Talk Show – a special talk with the developers who will show new clips from the game.

– a special talk with the developers who will show new clips from the game. 05:00 – Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Tokyo Game Show 2024 Stage – an introduction to the collection dedicated to the first chapters of Suikoden, in the company of Rui Naito, Takahiro Sakiyama, Tatsuya Ogushi, Junko Kawano And Icchu Mori.

– an introduction to the collection dedicated to the first chapters of Suikoden, in the company of Rui Naito, Takahiro Sakiyama, Tatsuya Ogushi, Junko Kawano And Icchu Mori. 06:00 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links New World Unlocked! Special Internship – new information on the next game update, coming on October 1st.

– new information on the next game update, coming on October 1st. 07:30 – eFootball Special Stage – a special event dedicated to gaming in the company of the eSport group RIDDLE.

– a special event dedicated to gaming in the company of the eSport group RIDDLE. 09:00 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Stage 2024 – to commemorate the upcoming release of Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria The band will perform a concert featuring songs from previous games as well as the first live performances of some of the songs from the new title.

September 29th

03:00 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Stage 2024 – to commemorate the upcoming release of Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria The band will perform a concert featuring songs from previous games as well as the first live performances of some of the songs from the new title.

– to commemorate the upcoming release of Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria The band will perform a concert featuring songs from previous games as well as the first live performances of some of the songs from the new title. 04:15 – Silent Hill 2 Special Stage – a panel dedicated to the upcoming Silent Hill 2, with Okamoto Motorcycles, Akira Yamaoka And Masahiro Itō.

– a panel dedicated to the upcoming Silent Hill 2, with Okamoto Motorcycles, Akira Yamaoka And Masahiro Itō. 05:45 – The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria Presents: It’s Event Time, Van! – a special panel dedicated to the game’s voice actors, in which seiyuu will participate such as Daisuke Ono And Mutsumi Tamura.

– a special panel dedicated to the game’s voice actors, in which seiyuu will participate such as Daisuke Ono And Mutsumi Tamura. 07:00 – WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros ePremiere 12 Japan Qualifiers & Exhibition Match – the Japanese qualifiers for the HUGAN WBSC and Premier 12.

