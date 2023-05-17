The extraordinary plenary session of the Águilas City Council approved, in its last session, an extrajudicial recognition of credits worth more than 530,000 euros, according to the mayoress, Mari Carmen Moreno. Of that sum, a total of 160,000 euros will go to pay the pending invoices that the City Council had with the company Ekipo Medios, the firm that provided personnel services at the entrances to the Infanta Doña Elena auditorium and in other municipal offices and that At the beginning of April, 32 workers were fired for non-payment by the Aquiline City Council.

“Of the 530,000 euros of recognition, 350,000 correspond to the City Council and 180,000 to the Board of Trustees,” Moreno pointed out. And of the total of the Consistory, 190,000 euros will go to the payment of pending invoices to other commercial companies. The first mayor pointed out that “every year we hold a plenary session and we carry out an extrajudicial recognition of credits. In this case, apart from paying the invoices of Ekipo Medios, other services will also be paid to various companies. Moreno explained that, during the session, he also took out a credit supplement from the remaining treasury, for an amount of 2.5 million euros, which will be used to complete works and undertake asphalt works. These performances, according to the councilor, are part of the Edusi de Águilas. They are European funds. “We have to advance the money and then we receive it,” Moreno clarified.

Criticism of the PP



The general secretary of the Popular Party of Águilas and councilor, Francisco Navarro, launched harsh criticism of Moreno. “Something must have had to do with the debt of the Águilas City Council with the company Ekipo Medios in the dismissal of more than thirty workers, who are the main affected by this situation.”

The popular ones recalled that “we had been warning the socialists of this situation, because year after year we saw that the amounts of the invoices related to access controls and services of this type, which were paid through the extrajudicial recognition system, were very high », lamented the popular leader. He added that “the PSOE has been ignoring us, which has given rise to situations like the ones we are experiencing today.” And he regretted not understanding “the way the socialists of Águilas have to manage.”