Use your imagination and imagine if the Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola had gone ahead anyway. A titanic battle between Verstappen and Alonso in which the transition from a wet to a dry track requires perfect strategy. But if you see the images of Imola below, you immediately understand why the race cannot take place.

Besides the fact that all emergency services are busy rescuing residents of the Emilia-Romagna region, the facilities around the circuit have been flooded. The part that is completely flooded is the F2 and F3 riders quarters. The track itself seems to be quite dry. Verstappen will therefore not be in action this weekend, but there is plenty of other racing action this weekend.

For example, the 24 hours of the Nürburgring are held on the Nordschleife. Tickets are still available for this event. In addition, the IndyCar has started the most famous race in its class: the Indy 500. This weekend is the qualification for that. The Indy 500 is next week on May 28. You now also have plenty of time to read up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Images of the circuit in Imola