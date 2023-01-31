Tourism in Molina de Segura is ceasing to be “a Maria subject”, in the words of the Councilor for Tourism, Andrés Martínez, and is gaining relevance, as was reflected in the ordinary plenary session held on Monday, where two motions were voted unanimously presented by Cs and Vox to promote tourism in the city.

In the Cs motion, the agreement was adopted to promote a program of activities at the Molina Events Venue with the holding of various fairs aimed at the public and the business fabric. To date, a gastronomic fair, the third edition of Expocigsa (organized by Comercial Industrial García) and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Golosinas Fini, which took place last month, have taken place in said venue, inaugurated in June last year. from December.

The proposal also includes the agreement to create a municipal gastronomic center, promoting the brand linked to Molina de Segura, its garden, its traditional recipes and its products. What the orange formation proposes is “to design a tourist and cultural strategy in the municipality drawn up through participatory tables in a framework of dialogue with representatives and specialists of said sectors,” said its spokesman, Joaquín Ignacio Martínez. The mayor of Tourism, Andrés Martínez, pointed out that the new gastronomic space could have a place in the new Nelson Mandela park, which is being finished near Avenida del Chorrico.

tourist signage



On the other hand, the Corporation agreed to request the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of the Autonomous Community of Murcia, the inclusion of Molina de Segura among the candidate populations to have their own SISTHO sign on the national road network. The Vox spokesman and proponent of the motion, Antonio Martínez, argued that since 1998 there has been an agreement between different State Secretaries of the Ministry of Public Works for the implementation of an approved tourist signage system (SISTHO), whose purpose is to, Through the installation of informative signs on the national road network, to report the existence of nearby points of tourist interest.

In this case, the aforementioned signaling is useful to help promote tourism in the municipality and improve the commercial fabric, therefore “taking advantage of the passage of the A-30, A-7 motorways and the future Arco Norte through Molina de Segura, With 115,000 daily vehicles circulating around us, it would be beneficial to place SISTHO posters that visualize various assets of cultural interest”, indicated Martínez.

He alluded to the Nuestra Señora de La Asunción parish church, the remains of the Castle in the old town from the 12th century, the Don Carlos Soriano Ferris wheel or historical events such as the recently commemorated handing over of keys to the city and concession of jurisdiction to Molina de Segura. and town by King Alfonso X El Sabio in the year 1472. In plenary session, the unanimous approval was also given to a joint motion presented by the mayor and by the spokespersons of all the groups, including non-attached councillors, for the that the gold medal of the municipality is awarded to the company Fini.

Among other matters addressed in the ordinary plenary session, the Corporation approved a motion presented by the Councilor for Economic Promotion, José de Haro, in which the regional government is urged not to transfer the National Technological Center for Canning and Food (CTNC) to another municipality. In this initiative, they are asked to accept the transfer of municipal land to the CTNC so that its expansion can take place in the municipality of Molina de Segura. Previously, an amendment presented by the PP was rejected. The popular councilor, Francisco Hernández, accused the socialist mayor of “lying” because these facilities will remain in Molina.

In another tense part of the plenary session, a PP motion against the increase in ecological flows included in the Tagus Basin Hydrological Plan was discussed, which was rejected. Instead, a replacement amendment was approved by the PSOE.