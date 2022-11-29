The model presented to the City Council leaves the upper area free and is committed to pedestrianizing the market environment
The merchants of the Verónicas market, one of the main food markets in the city, want the building to recover its original design, in a modernist style and designed by the architect Pedro Cerdán in the first decade of the last century. That means removing the first floor (where the vendors are currently located).
