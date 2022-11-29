The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish alliance has asked Russia to help reach an agreement with the Syrian government to secure the territories controlled by the alliance in northeastern Syria. This was announced on Monday, November 28, by SDS representative Aram Khan.

“We asked the Russians to initiate an agreement on coordinating actions with Damascus to protect our territory,” he said in an interview with the TV channel Al Hadath.

Aram Khana added that Turkey’s terms, proposed earlier by Russian representatives, were rejected.

Earlier, on November 20, it was reported that the Turkish Air Force during an air operation against the PKK carried out strikes in four regions of Syria and one region of Iraq. It was clarified that the settlement of Dahir al-Arab, which is inhabited by internally displaced persons from Ras al-Ain, the village of al-Beilonya, where there are a lot of internally displaced persons from Afrin, was subjected to shelling.

On November 21, Turkish Air Force F-16 fighters resumed strikes in Syria on the positions of Kurdish formations from the PKK and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). It was noted that they are applied to the Syrian region of Kobani in response to the shelling of Turkish cities.

On the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he allowed ground operations in Syria and Iraq after the completion of the air part. According to him, the neutralization of terrorist organizations, their destruction is now an integral duty of the Turkish security forces.

Since 2011, the armed conflict has continued in Syria. Negotiations on its settlement, known as the Astana format, have been underway since 2017. During this time, Turkey has already carried out three military operations in northern Syria. Turkish troops took control of the city of Afrin and the border areas east of the Euphrates River.