Club América has more than half a ticket to the grand final of Mexican soccer at Apertura 2023, it is practically unlikely that Atlético de San Luis will beat the Águilas by five or six goals to send the match to overtime or eliminate them from the semifinals, the match This Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium, it will be a mere formality for both teams.
For that reason, although André Jardine stated during the week that he will not limit his entire team so as not to lose rhythm, it is evident that at some point in the game the revolutions will begin to slow down to avoid reaching the final series with an injured player and, on the other hand, several players who have not been so required could have minutes of activity.
According to the portal Eagle Passionthe azulcrema team could initially present up to five changes with respect to the lineup in the first leg; Kevin Alvarez who stayed on the bench last game as a precaution, would start instead of Miguel Layun, Israel Kings could enter the remove by Igor Lichnovsky, Richard Sánchez would do the same for Jonathan dos Santos, Leonardo Suarez could replace Diego Valdes and Salvador Reyes by Luis Fuentes.
The Eagles have everything in their favor, they play the second leg at home with five goals in favor and with the tiebreaker criteria in their hands, they can obviously give themselves the benefit of dosing their team intelligently, but without the need to lose rhythm.
Even if the team came out with starters again, they would not play in the same way, because they will not risk an injury and/or foul that could harm them reaching the final cleanly, with all these factors the capital team will seek to go all the way. to its first final since Apertura 2021.
