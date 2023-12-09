Sergio Canales arrived in Liga MX as the big signing for the Apertura 2023 tournament. However, the Spanish midfielder was only able to play five games in the competition due to suffering a myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps, which required surgical intervention. .
The former Real Betis player played until matchday 9 and missed the remainder of the tournament. Rayados resented the loss of their ‘bomb’ and, although they finished in second position in the general table, the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Atlético de San Luis, thus signing one of the most resounding failures in their recent history.
Through his social networks, the Spanish soccer player shared a story in which he can be seen doing work on the field at the Monterrey facilities as part of his recovery. Canales accompanied this publication with the message “one day less.”
After the elimination against San Luis, the players of the Sultana del Norte team received vacation days, however, Canales continues training to recover from his injury.
It is not yet known if the midfielder will be ready to join the Rayados preseason for Clausura 2024.
Sergio Canales is expected to report, along with his teammates, to begin preparation for Clausura 2024 on December 16.
