One of the demands of the 39 players who demand “structural changes” in the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF) to “be able to work in a safe environment” is that the person who has been press officer for the women’s team in In recent years, Patricia Pérez, nicknamed ‘Poki’. She is the daughter-in-law of the president of the Murcia Region Football Federation (FFRM), José Miguel Monje Carrillo, in office since 2004 and accused in the ‘Soule case’, which ended in 2017 with the departure of the federative body from Ángel María Villar, president of the RFEF for three decades.

‘Poki’ described Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final as something “anecdotal.” And he added that Rubiales “is a loving person and very close in dealings, not only with the players, but also with the staff.” The press officer of the women’s team has at all times defended the former president of the RFEF and also the former coach Jorge Vilda. And it is something that the footballers do not forgive him. Therefore, they demand that she be replaced by another person.

«When I entered the locker room, to accompany the players to the mixed zone, they were commenting on it [el momento del beso de Rubiales a Jenni Hermoso]. Everything from naturalness, as something anecdotal,” said Pérez in his answers to the questions asked by the RFEF Integrity Department and whose content was leaked to the digital media OK Diario.

Patricia Pérez then assured that none of the players conveyed “anything strange” to her in the sense that the kiss had violated them or made them feel threatened. “Everything was happiness,” she said. The soccer players, on the other hand, accuse Monje Carrillo’s daughter-in-law of having invented Jenni Hermoso’s statements, which were sent to the EFE agency hours after the final and in which the Madrid player downplayed the kiss that Rubiales had given her. . They were fake, according to Jenni Hermoso.

Patricia Pérez is the partner of José Miguel Monje Valcárcel, son of Monje Carrillo and who has also been working in the communication department of the RFEF for many years, in his case within the organizational chart of the futsal team. He was a footballer and played 16 games in Second B in four seasons (Atlético Ciudad, Lorca and UCAM). She soon hung up her boots, studied Journalism and, after an internship at Radio Marca, found her place in the RFEF.

Monje Carrillo is at odds with several presidents of other territories and was one of those who most applauded Rubiales’ speech in which he refused to resign. He has been one of its great defenders and resists major transformations in the RFEF.