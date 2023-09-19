Gessica Notaro marries her Filippo Bologni in a fairytale wedding. With a dream ceremony, the model scarred with acid by her ex-boyfriend, she fulfills her dream of love with the jockey of the Carabinieri sports group. White dress; carriage and so much love for the couple.

Gessica Notaro, 33 years old from Rimini, and Filippo Bologni, 29 years old from Reggio Emilia, had been planning their wedding for months. Notaro’s is not only a marriage but also a revenge. In 2017, in fact, the showgirl was the victim of brutal violence by her ex-boyfriend, Edson Tavares, who scarred her face with acid. Notaro, who never gave up and after several surgeries she returned to life, has thus become one of the symbols of the battle against violence against women in our country.

Four years ago, in 2019, at the Fieracavalli in Verona he met Filippo Bologni, the six-time show jumping champion. And from there it was love. What binds them is a passion for riding and horses. As the showgirl has reiterated several times, with Filippo it is “love that doesn’t hurt”. It is no coincidence that it was right there in the Fieracavalli arena that last November Filippo proposed to her worldwide by kneeling down before the world equestrian competition.