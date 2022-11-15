THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:20 p.m.



Murcia Play returns to #Game-Fest, the circuit of digital leisure events, video games and new technologies that runs through Spain. In this edition, under the Play Experience concept, a new format is incorporated with new exclusive content and many more activities.

Play Murcia will take place at the Príncipe de Asturias Pavilion in the capital, on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

The city welcomes back this digital leisure party with a lineup of guests from different disciplines. Actors such as Antonio Resines, Alec Utgoff (‘Stranger things’) or David Horovitch (‘The House of the Dragon’) will be in attendance. There will also be dubbing actors Luis and José Posada, who have voiced The Simpsons, Johnny Deep, Jim Carrey and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

In addition, more than 15 ‘influencers’ and ‘streamers’ such as Anikilo, Emejotisa, La Botella de Kandor or MyYes will pass through the city these days; Marvel Comics illustrators (Salva Espín, J. Campoy, Ángel Unzueta, Iban Coello and Nacho Fernández); prominent video game studios and ‘publishers’ and international ‘cosplayers’.