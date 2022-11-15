Students of different ages from the IES Miguel de Cervantes in Murcia used to meet in the afternoons around the institute to sing and laugh for a while. One day the Language and Literature teacher Bartolomé Sánchez Estrella, coordinator of extracurricular rap activities at this center, came by. And he offered them a space and better advice so they could rap. This is how the ‘Ciclo Rap’ workshop was born –every Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m.–, at the Puertas de Castilla Cultural Center (Av. Miguel de Cervantes, 1, Murcia).

“It is an activity for educational purposes and also with the intention, above all, of social integration,” says the teacher, better known by his stage name: Tolo Ortógrafo. The group of 16 students is made up of boys and girls from different origins and cultures and in this space, in addition to learning about rap, they share knowledge. “Ahmed, he is Moroccan, he has an Arab culture, he tells us about his traditions and the prayers that he prays for him,” explains Bartolomé.

This is the third edition of the cycle. Each one is divided into seven learning sessions, where the teacher teaches some concepts about rap, “but taken to the classroom”, where the young people write their songs, on the topics that most concern or interest them. “One of the participants wrote a song about bullying that he experienced in class, and that is also very nice, because by sharing it they are freed from that weight,” says the coordinator.

The rapper teacher seeks to gradually introduce the boys to art, encouraging their involvement in current social issues. The youngest member, Antonio, 12 years old, wrote a song about the environmental degradation of the Mar Menor and sang it at an event. The young people who take part in this group also attended the Sisom Urban Fest in Mula on October 22, accompanying Tolo Ortógrafo in his performance.

“It’s poetry”



Sánchez Estrella encourages young rappers to participate in other cultural activities such as poetry workshops. «Literature is what moves me, I teach workshops on creative writing, poetry and short stories [en los centros culturales Puertas de Castilla, Santiago y Zaraíche y El Carmen, en Murcia], the rapper also writes his lyrics and sometimes it is poetry, “adds the IES teacher Miguel de Cervantes. In fact, with the article ‘Rap in the classroom’ he has won first prize in the Educando National Contest of the Innovación Educativa magazine. There he tells of his experience with young people, how sometimes they are belittled without valuing their potential and without giving them the opportunity to express themselves.

On Thursday, November 17, Sánchez will be at the UMU Faculty of Letters, at 4:30 p.m., at the 1st Conference on Teaching Innovation in Spanish Literature with a presentation on the application of rap in the classroom.