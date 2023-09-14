The Italian mafia is less violent, with an interest in the technological world and focused on expanding throughout Europe and Latin America, as described in the latest semi-annual report from the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA), which highlights the changing context of organized crime.

The Italian authority highlights that Mafia clans continue an “incessant process of adaptation” to new contexts, with increasingly advanced investment strategies and even taking advantage of public resources such as European funds..

“Italian organized crime has been able to take advantage of the advantages offered by globalization, with flexible organizational structures that allow international exchanges and investments and that have confirmed its position as a protagonist in the global criminal panorama,” states the report on the last semester of 2022.

In this global scenario, The anti-mafia authority focuses on the interest that criminal groups have in expanding in Latin American countries, specifically mentioning Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador.

“The large countries of Latin America have long been among the areas of greatest interest for Italian mafias, due to their contacts with local drug trafficking cartels,” he underlines.

Giovanni Brusca (C) is led away by police after his interrogation in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, on May 21, 1996 (issued June 1, 2021). Photo: EFE/EPA/LANNINO BEST

The ports of Mexico and Colombia concentrate international cocaine trafficking, an activity that fuels the economic income of organized groups, especially the ‘Ndrangheta, the powerful Calabrian mafia, and which has expanded its base of operations to African countries such as Ghana, Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast.

In addition, The report highlights that recent anti-drug raids have also identified infiltrations of the Italian mafia in the United States and Canada, as well as European countries such as Spain, France and the United Kingdom..

This “delocalization” of its activity has been contributed to by its sophisticated use of the latest encryption, messaging and even “advertising in illegal markets and disinformation on the internet for profit.”

Along with “traditional” activities, such as drug trafficking, prostitution or clandestine work, the investigation warns that “there are increasingly widespread illicit areas that cause less alarm and social disapproval, but that generate enormous benefits by compromising the normal market dynamics.

An example is the mafia’s interest in the metaverse, a technological business in the development phase, cryptocurrencies and NFT virtual objects.

Thus, the DIA emphasizes that it is necessary to “increase penetration capabilities in general in the network and in other less known sectors of the digital world, because the mafias are capable of continually regenerating themselves and have the highest technologies and technicians at their disposal.” .

Among the criminal groups that the Italian mafia counts as preferred, the Albanian, Nigerian, Romanian and South American organizations stand out, as well as clans of Chinese origin infiltrated in Italy.

