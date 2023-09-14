FBI complains about threats and public pressure over Hunter Biden case

Prosecutors and agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) involved in the investigation into the case of Hunter Biden have become targets of threats and harassment from the American public, whose representatives believe that they were not tough enough on the son of US President Joe Biden, reports NBS News.

“This is unprecedented. This number [угроз], which we’ve never had before,” Jennifer Moore, the former executive assistant director for human resources at the FBI, told the House Judiciary Committee. “We created an entire unit to combat threats that FBI employees receive.”

Related materials:

The FBI complained of pressure due to attacks by the US Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. Thus, the party accuses the FBI and the US Department of Justice of participating in a conspiracy to subvert justice against the backdrop of two indictments against Donald Trump.

Jennifer Moore said threats to FBI agents more than doubled, with more in the six months from October to March than in the previous 12 months. Threats have increased since the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump became public.

At the end of June, the son of the US president pleaded guilty to tax evasion and made a deal with the investigation on the issue of illegal possession of weapons, although he later changed his mind about signing an agreement with the court. At the same time, the investigation into other possible offenses by Hunter Biden continued.

Earlier it became known that Hunter Biden participated in the development and implementation of the plan and recruited his father to close the case against the Ukrainian gas production company Bursima in 2014 and 2015.