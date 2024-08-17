Samsung Galaxy A06 is the new smartphone from the well-known South Korean multinational. Successor to the A05, it continues the series dedicated to devices low budget. Rumors about the release of this new Samsung smartphone were already circulating at the end of July. Precisely, the GizNext portal had listed some features of this new Samsung accessory, a sign that the launch was imminent. That’s right, in fact: Samsung Galaxy A06 is out, but only on the shelves of Vietnamese stores.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specifications

As regards the Technical features of the new Samsung product, we cannot fail to highlight the presence of the MediaTek Helio G85 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. So, few changes compared to its predecessor.

The discontinuity is more marked, however, with regard to the displayin fact, if on the one hand we have the confirmation of the 6.7″ screen, The refresh rate increases from 60 to 90 Hz. No changes for the camera and battery: therefore the rear camera system is confirmed, with a 50 megapixel main lens and a 2 megapixel secondary lens megapixeland same 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging. There’s support for Android 14. There is no artificial intelligence function.

Price and release date in Italy

As for the price, Samsung Galaxy A06 in Vietnam costs 3,190,000 Dong (about 115 euros) for the 4/64 GB version and 3,790,000 Dong (about 137 euros) for the 6/128 GB model. There is no news, unfortunately, regarding a launch in Italy and Europebut it is not excluded that it could happen in the next few months of 2024. Therefore, if you are looking for a low-cost product that has all the necessary features, but without too many claims, this new smartphone may be for you.