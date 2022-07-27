The small one Diana she died and the story shocked the whole of Italy. But even in such a painful moment, there are those who play with the memory of a child who died of starvation. On the web, a fake photo of Alessia Pifferi’s daughter was spread, which went viral.

This is not at all about the little girl who died in Milan. Because there is no photo taken by the mother, no face of her daughter on social media. Diana was a ghost in Alessia Pifferi’s life, a burden that hindered the life she had planned. She that of a woman free from any responsibility, of a woman who wanted to be supported by one of the men with whom she met and who gave her gifts such as clothes or dinners.

Nobody knows what color the little girl’s eyes were, just as nobody knows if she had long or short hair, what was the shape of her nose or the beauty of her smile. But maybe Diana he wasn’t smiling at all, because she was forced to live a life of hardship. Hardships that eventually led to her death.

Alessia Pifferi has no photo of her daughter on her profile, no photo even on that of her maternal grandmother, even if it is private. So why did someone post the photo of another little girl passing her off as Diana?

Here is Diana’s face. She who knows what she has suffered. Will she have been crying? Yet for six days, in this heat, without food, she would have screamed. Many, too many are the questions, the questions about this cruel story. Diana was an unwanted child, even the woman who brought her into the world claims that she did not realize she was pregnant with her. Calling her crazy is an insane offense. I think she sedated her, this time she overdid it. Now she is with the angels, who will take care of her. Hello little one.

These are the words next to that photo. But users quickly realized it wasn’t Diana. Someone posted a screenshot of a google search page, showing who that little girl is protagonist of a Gifshared for many years on the web.

The same person who made that shot go viral, after so much criticism, did reverse and replaced the photo with another one showing a child from behind, writing: “It’s not Diana”.