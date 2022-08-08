The philosopher Emanuele Franz lives in a waste bin “to invite reflection”

He has been living for several days in a garbage can turned into a bed, in Moggio Udinese, where he spends his days reading and writing, Emanuele Franz, Friulian philosopher, author of several books on philosophy and history of religions. At the age of forty, the choice of living in a waste bin, dressing only with a jute sack and refusing the use of money.

A protest against social conventions? An emulation of St. Francis? Also. Above all an artistic provocation to invite reflection on the transience of the human condition. A gesture that wants to be a protest against consumerism and the hyper-commercial mentality of this society without values ​​to rediscover what will truly never go to waste: our values ​​and our ideals.

Franz is writing a work on holy madness and has chosen as his home an ideal place to meditate on the destiny of man and invite us to flee vainglory and wealth. Certainly an unusual gesture that will cause discussion.

