Barcelona will complete Marcos Alonso deal very soon. Negotiations at final stages with Chelsea since Friday and it’s just matter of details, Alonso only wants to join Barça as soon as possible. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Final fee will be less than €10m – it will be done this week. pic.twitter.com/rTSPQt4FdO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022

The negotiation between #PSG, #Fabian Y #napoli follow. The Azzurri want it to close as soon as possible, but there is still work to be done. @diarioas — Mirko Calemme (@mirkocalemme) August 8, 2022

Although the event, held on July 26 after a shareholders meeting, was essentially informal, Boehly began to put the gears of Marc Cucurella’s transfer to Brighton into motion.

He discussed the future of the Spanish left-back with Brighton CEO Paul Barber.

Boehly and Barber subsequently had multiple conversations over the phone and via Zoom, when it became clear that Manchester City were unwilling to match Brighton’s player rating.

A deal was finally struck with Chelsea on Thursday worth more than 60 million pounds ($72.4 million) with add-ons. Barber represented Brighton throughout the process, with owner-chairman Tony Bloom on family vacation in Australia.”