This is the latest news we have on August 8 in the European transfer market. Cristiano’s future is up in the air, PSG are after Fabián Ruíz and Barcelona are about to sign Marcos Alonso:
After it was confirmed that the player had a principle of agreement with the Seville entity, we have been able to see how he has passed a medical examination. Isco will sign for the next two seasons and will be one of the stars of the project.
Barcelona will close Marcos Alonso’s operation very soon. The negotiations are in the final phase with Chelsea since Friday and they are just details, Alonso wants to sign for Barça as soon as possible. The final fee for the operation will be around €10M.
The Frenkie de Jong operation is cooling down a lot and United need to reinforce the midfield. The French midfielder still has a year on his contract and many suitors. His contract ends in 2023 but Juventus will not make it easy for him to leave.
According to La Repubblica, the Portuguese coach is doing everything possible to block the sale of his star to Tottenham despite a €55m offer on the table. She’s one of the stars of his project and she knows she can’t get rid of him.
PSG would have reached an agreement with Napoli’s Spanish midfielder, Fabián Ruiz, 26. Everything indicates that now PSG must negotiate and reach an understanding with the Italian club so that the signing is possible. The player’s contract ends in 2023 and he will have many suitors next summer. Napoli is forced to sell.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Parisian team is willing to make another offer for Inter’s Slovak central defender. After rejecting the first offer from the Parisian team in Milan, they know that they could lose their defender and although the offer that is going to be made is unknown, Inzaghi fears more than ever losing his defender.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal would be willing to make a €71m bid for Moussa Diaby, Bayer Leverkusen’s promising 23-year-old left winger. He would be the sixth signing that the London team would make in this transfer market.
”The lack of decision-making and football intelligence from the media, particularly from Fred. I’ve been saying it for a long time, Fred and McTominay aren’t good enough. They are not going to take United back to the top.”
“Chelsea’s new chairman Todd Boehly took advantage of the dinner he hosted last month for representatives of the other 19 Premier League clubs.
Although the event, held on July 26 after a shareholders meeting, was essentially informal, Boehly began to put the gears of Marc Cucurella’s transfer to Brighton into motion.
He discussed the future of the Spanish left-back with Brighton CEO Paul Barber.
Boehly and Barber subsequently had multiple conversations over the phone and via Zoom, when it became clear that Manchester City were unwilling to match Brighton’s player rating.
A deal was finally struck with Chelsea on Thursday worth more than 60 million pounds ($72.4 million) with add-ons. Barber represented Brighton throughout the process, with owner-chairman Tony Bloom on family vacation in Australia.”
“I am convinced that rivals north of London will prevail over a ruble-deprived Chelsea and a Manchester United so terrible that Cristiano Ronaldo will take a pay cut to leave them,” said British journalist Piers Morgan.
