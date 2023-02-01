The news of the movie universe of DC They have been frequent in these two days, confirming a restart for everything that the new CEOs of the movies and series want to do. And now, it has been revealed with what periodicity all these contents will be released, either with programs and also with cinematographic events.

Thus, the directors of what is now called DCU, confirm that there will be two movies and two series per year. The same ones that will be shaping the structure that they want to give to said universe. The first episode is called Gods and Monstersstarting neither more nor less than with Superman: Legacy, which is a character that will have no origin story.

James Gunn and Peter Safran estimate 2 movies and 2 shows per year from the DC Universe. This does not include Elseworlds titles like Joker or The Batman.

Remember that all this will give the starting signal from July of the 2025. It should be remembered that the shows considered as elseworlds are not going to be considered, so there could be up to three films of DC in the cinema in the same year. This denomination was given to films not connected with the DCUincluding examples like Joker 2 and The Batman: Part II.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems that DC finally wants to catch up with Marvel, who this year already have several films prepared to continue with the expansion of phase 5 of the UCM. We’ll see if they can keep up when DC’s plan kicks in.