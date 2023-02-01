The fans of high school dxd They should be happy that despite not having a sequel to the anime or light novels, the mobile game from Marvelous Entertainment It is still alive and with a good amount of new content with special letters from the protagonists of the series.

This event that started on January 31 celebrates the half anniversary of the video game’s launch with a campaign that is full of raids to get cards that, after a third evolution, show a special illustration full of fan service.

The first thing you should know is that a mission is coming where if you enter the game you will get rewards that will help you unlock new cards that bring really special illustrations through gatcha. There are several items to unlock and this is the right time.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

An event is also coming where the girls of the series will bring little devil outfits – or at least that’s what the description says – and you will also have the opportunity to unlock these cards and their respective evolutions.

According to all available information, there is a lot of content to be obtained and unlocked, so fans of this anime will be happy to find something to play.

We also recommend: High School DxD apologizes and is already preparing a new work

High School DxD has its portable video games

It may seem strange, however, High School DxD has a couple of portable video games, one for 3DS and another for PS Vita. Both games were released exclusively in Japan and are collector’s items for fans of the series, as they are hard to come by outside of the Land of the Rising Sun.

The one for 3DS first came out in 2013 and it’s the traditional RPG/Visual Novel with nice animations based on the anime and, as expected, thanks to its adult rating, you have a lot of fan service at your fingertips.

The PS Vita game is even more interesting because it is a free-to-play game that is surely closed by now. It is curious to see how this kind of games grew so much in that time.

Would you have liked to see them on this side of the continent? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.