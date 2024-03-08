Nothing to see here. As an agent stationed at the police cordon at a crime scene would tell the curious, the Pentagon assured this Friday in an exhaustive 63-page report, the result of reviewing decades of classified and unclassified information, that there is no evidence of that the United States has covered up any discovery of extraterrestrial life. There is also no evidence, despite what was heard at a hearing held last summer at the Capitol, that the existence of spaceships recovered by the Army and kept safe in a secret base is hidden. The text, commissioned by Congress due to the growing interest of the latter in ufology in this country, also assumes that these conclusions will not end public opinion's suspicions that the Government keeps its secrets.

Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for the Department of Defense, explained in Washington that the investigation was approached with an open mind and without preconceived ideas. But not even that: officials at the newly created – and wonderfully named – All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) found no evidence to support claims that there are secret programs, alien technology hidden somewhere. place in the United States or any other sign of life from out of this world.

“All of these investigations reached the same conclusion; “The majority of sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” Ryder said in a statement released this Friday. The report also says that such reports typically come from well-intentioned, if confused, observers. “AARO has determined, based on all information provided to date, that claims regarding specific individuals, known locations, technological evidence, and documents allegedly involved in or related to the reverse engineering of extraterrestrial technology are inaccurate,” according to the report.

And that includes the confidant (whistleblower) David Grusch, who worked in the intelligence services for 14 years, and appeared under oath convinced before a US Congressional committee that the Government has in its possession damaged extraterrestrial spacecraft, as well as “non-human biological remains.” He has not seen them, he said, but they told him while he was doing research for the Pentagon and interviewed 40 people over four years.

Disclosure in 2020 by the Department of Defense of a series of videos from 2004 and 2015 of military pilots' encounters with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) set the imagination of Americans flying in recent years; and moved a group of congressmen in Washington to seek answers about what the authorities lately prefer to call Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) to chase away the conspiracy echoes that the term UFO carries. The UAP category would include, if any, ships of extraterrestrial origin, but above all balloons (spy, weather or other types), threats to national security in the form of supersonic devices from rival powers such as China and Russia. , aerospace scrap, Elon Musk's satellites or, simply, the illusions created by certain optical effects.

