Freedom of speech | The organization opened a satellite package aimed at Russia, which broadcasts independent journalism

Eleven independent channels provide alternative transmission to the east.

Freedom of speech organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has opened a satellite package aimed at Russia, the occupied territories of Ukraine and the Baltics, which includes eleven independent, Russian-language media outlets.

Included in the Svoboda satellite package are the silenced radio channel Eho in Moscow, the exile channel Radio Saharova, which defends civil liberties, and the Belarusian-oriented Euroradio based in Warsaw.

The television channels included are TV8, which was originally aimed at European Russian speakers, Prague-based Nastojaštšje Vremja, or Current Time TV, and Berlin-headquartered Ost/West 24. In addition, the package includes a Russian TV journalist who fled to Israel Irina Šihmanin and a Ukrainian reporter Dmitry Gordon Youtube channels.

Online news sites include Važnje Istorii or IStories, which has its video production headquarters in Riga, Holod Media, which operates in Tbilisi and Riga, and Novaya Gazeta, an icon of independent Russian journalism that has also moved to Riga.

In total, the package has space for 25 channels, and more information providers are expected to be included.

Svoboda– package's channels are sent via the French company Eutelsat's Hotbird 13E satellite, and the operation was successfully tested in February. According to RSF's announcement, the package is available to 4.5 million households in Russia and approximately 800,000 households in occupied Ukraine. The transmissions are free of charge and do not require additional equipment.

“Svoboda is designed to deliver reliable news sources to regions and populations vulnerable to disinformation and propaganda,” RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire writes in the organization's bulletin.

of the Deputy Director of RSF by Thibaut Bruttin According to He believes that Russia is not very easily capable of disrupting the opposition channels of the package – at least without illegally disrupting all other customers of the same satellite at the same time.

According to Bruttin, the financing of the package will come from RSF's crisis fund for the time being. There are no advertisements and media are not billed any more than customers.

“Pure philanthropy and activism,” Bruttin describes on the phone.

of the RSF Chairman of the Finnish department Kaius Niemi estimates that 6-9 percent of the Russian public follows independent media. It can be found on the internet, but due to Russia's restrictive measures, those who are thirsty for information must get a VPN connection, which bypasses the restrictions and encrypts the user's IP address.

On the other hand, the use of a VPN connection can be revealed to the authorities.

“Certainly, many Russian households think about their own security,” says Niemi. However, he believes there will be demand for the Svoboda package.

“The authorities are trying to close the connections because they are afraid of the free transmission of information,” Niemi thinks. “It means that there is a demand for free communication, and then it has to be produced.”

Donbass in the area of ​​eastern Ukraine, however, clearly fewer dish antennas can be seen today than before.

In Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, a satellite dish placed on the balcony can signal to the neighbors and the police that more than the traditional Russian state television channels are being watched in this home.

In the Ukrainian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, the same dish can send the opposite message to the neighborhood: here, Russian propaganda channels blocked by Ukraine are watched.