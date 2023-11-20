Pentagon chief Austin: the Armed Forces of Ukraine have all the resources to conduct combat operations in winter

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, assessing the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to conduct combat operations in the winter, noted that they have all the necessary resources for this, reports RIA News.

The US Secretary of Defense, who visited Kiev, stressed that Ukraine has all the necessary means to achieve success on the battlefield this winter. According to him, Vladimir Zelensky is right that the country needs to continue military operations.

Earlier, Austin announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $100 million. According to him, the new aid package for Kyiv will include ammunition for artillery, as well as air defense equipment.