The construction works for the pedestrian and cycle tourism connection between the urban center of Molina de Segura and the orchard and the Vía Verde del Noroeste (Eurovelo-8) will cost more than initially planned. The companies have not shown interest in taking on the project, considering that it is not profitable due to the increase in the prices of raw materials. Proof of this is that the two times that the local government has put the contest out to tender, it has been deserted.

The mayor himself, Eliseo García, admits that “the increase in prices has been brutal in recent months.” And the councilor for the Treasury, José de Haro, specifies that “raw materials have become more expensive, especially steel.” This is one of the actions framed in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (Edusi) Molina 2020 Avanza Contigo, which contemplates a contribution of ten million euros from European funds, to which the City Council adds until 2023 a total of 2.5 million. In order to execute the pedestrian walkway it is necessary to increase the budget, says the first mayor. Last November, the governing board approved this file with an expense of 2,522,932 euros. But now just over 3.2 million will be needed.

The price of steel, among other materials, “has risen a lot in recent months,” remarks the councilor for the Treasury



To finance this increase in the budget for the action, the Consistory will use part of the positive surplus of the treasury, specifically 727,000 euros. Consequently, European funds will be increased. In this way, the team led by García Cantó trusts that the third time will be the charm and, therefore, the project can be awarded and executed for more than 3.2 million within the regulatory period, which expires at the end of next 2023.

cushion the debt



During the last plenary session, the PP questioned whether this last requirement is met, while Vox called this action “electoralist”, understanding that other more important works can be developed for the neighbors. The Councilor for Urban Planning, Julia Fernández, specifies that the connection will start from Carmen Puche street, it will be joined by a footbridge to the greenway, crossing the old National 301. «We will be able to enjoy a very pleasant walk that is part of a very ambitious”, points out the mayor of the area.

The future walkway, which will cross the old National Highway 301, will link Carmen Puche Street and the Northwest Greenway



In the plenary session last week, an extraordinary credit and supplement to the application of the remainder for an amount of 10.2 million were approved with twenty-two votes in favor and two against (of the Vox councillors). Just over six million will serve to repay debt. “Although the accounts are in good condition, with the remainder they can be cleaned up,” says the Molinense councilman. And another four million will be used for various investments, one of them the aforementioned increase in the budget to undertake the pedestrian connection of the urban area with the river and the Greenway.

But the remainder will also allow Molina to have the first pruning management center in the Region, remarks the mayor of the Treasury. In addition, 800,000 euros will be allocated to finance the construction of a new sports pavilion in the district of La Ribera. Another part will go to the new social center in the San Miguel neighborhood. And there will be an investment for the acquisition of an ambulance for the Red Cross, according to the mayor.

The PP councilor Francisco Hernández criticizes “the poor economic management” of the coalition government, while the two mayors of Vox emphasize that “there are other higher priority investments, such as the project to combat the effects of the floods.” For his part, the mayor defends that the plan against the avenues “continues its course”, as does the project to repair and remodel the El Paraje bridge, which suffered serious damage during the torrential rains of September 2019.