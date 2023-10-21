With the participation of more than twenty countries and international organizations such as the UN and the Arab League, the peace summit for Gaza organized by the Egyptian Government began this Saturday in Cairo. Fourteen days after the bloody Hamas incursion that sparked this new war with Israel, the international community is trying to stop an escalation that would extend the conflict to the rest of the Middle East.

The main objective is to achieve a ceasefire that allows the continued entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as well as to dissuade the Israeli Army from its announced intention to penetrate the Gaza Strip by land to annihilate the Hamas militias. . An audacious military operation, which is predicted to be very risky and with a high cost in human lives, which could aggravate the front with Hezbollah in Lebanon and further mobilize Iran, which is suspected of being behind the brutal attack on October 7. .

Although the meeting has the presence of the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, the absence of representatives from Israel stands out. Among those invited to this summit, which lasts only one day, are the European Union, the United States, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Greece, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Jordan , Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, Morocco, Mauritania, Algeria and Tunisia.

In addition, international organizations such as the UN, led by its Secretary General, António Guterres, and the Arab League attend. On the Spanish side, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, attends for the rotating presidency of the EU. Some of the top leaders from the Arab and Muslim world attend, such as the Egyptian president, Abdulfateh al Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, the emir of Qatar, Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani and the Turkish president, Tayyip Erdogan. The western side will be represented by rulers such as the prime ministers of Italy and Greece, Georgia Meloni and Kyriakos Mitsoakis, and foreign ministers such as the German Annalena Baerbock and the French Catherine Colonna, as well as special envoys for the Middle East.